Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:00 PM

10 Magazine St.

10 Magazine Street · (857) 383-8395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,230

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cambridge's greatest dining, shopping, and entertainment at your fingertips while living at Church Corner. Renovated kitchens and bathrooms upgraded for your comfort. You'll enjoy the views from the resident rooftop patio and the convenience of the 24-hour fitness center. APARTMENT FEATURES: private balcony available, spacious closets, newly remodeled kitchen and bath, downtown views, dishwasher, microwave, central air conditioning, expansive windows, and oversized bedrooms available. BUILDING FEATURES: 98 walk score, garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, son-site management, desirable Central Square location, laundry facility. **Base prices listed and subject to change. Please call for latest prices and availability. **Pictures are samples of model home. Layouts and finishes may vary.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10 Magazine St. have any available units?
10 Magazine St. has a unit available for $3,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Magazine St. have?
Some of 10 Magazine St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Magazine St. currently offering any rent specials?
10 Magazine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Magazine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Magazine St. is pet friendly.
Does 10 Magazine St. offer parking?
Yes, 10 Magazine St. does offer parking.
Does 10 Magazine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Magazine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Magazine St. have a pool?
No, 10 Magazine St. does not have a pool.
Does 10 Magazine St. have accessible units?
No, 10 Magazine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Magazine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Magazine St. has units with dishwashers.

