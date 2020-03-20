10 Magazine St..

Amenities

Cambridge's greatest dining, shopping, and entertainment at your fingertips while living at Church Corner. Renovated kitchens and bathrooms upgraded for your comfort. You'll enjoy the views from the resident rooftop patio and the convenience of the 24-hour fitness center. APARTMENT FEATURES: private balcony available, spacious closets, newly remodeled kitchen and bath, downtown views, dishwasher, microwave, central air conditioning, expansive windows, and oversized bedrooms available. BUILDING FEATURES: 98 walk score, garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, son-site management, desirable Central Square location, laundry facility. **Base prices listed and subject to change. Please call for latest prices and availability. **Pictures are samples of model home. Layouts and finishes may vary.



Terms: One year lease