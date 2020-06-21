10 Bristol Street

Amenities
Attractive 2 bedroom, study, and 1.5 bathroom condo in Kendall Square. Features include central AC and a modern open floor plan. An abundance of natural sunlight from the many windows in the unit. Cherry wood floors throughout and convenient in-unit laundry. A quick walk to the Kendall Square train stop, movie theater, and ample restaurants.
Available 6/1. Brazilian cherrywood hardwood throughout, in-unit washer and dryer. The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances, including large refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Central heat and A/C controlled by Nest thermostat. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Just yards away from the many great restaurants, movie theater, and T station in Kendall Square. Great credit score, strong income, strong landlord references required. No pets, no smoking.