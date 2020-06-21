All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 10 Bristol Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
10 Bristol Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:46 AM

10 Bristol Street

10 Bristol Street · (617) 812-2790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 Bristol Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Attractive 2 bedroom, study, and 1.5 bathroom condo in Kendall Square. Features include central AC and a modern open floor plan. An abundance of natural sunlight from the many windows in the unit. Cherry wood floors throughout and convenient in-unit laundry. A quick walk to the Kendall Square train stop, movie theater, and ample restaurants.
Available 6/1. Brazilian cherrywood hardwood throughout, in-unit washer and dryer. The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances, including large refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Central heat and A/C controlled by Nest thermostat. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Just yards away from the many great restaurants, movie theater, and T station in Kendall Square. Great credit score, strong income, strong landlord references required. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Bristol Street have any available units?
10 Bristol Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Bristol Street have?
Some of 10 Bristol Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Bristol Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Bristol Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Bristol Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Bristol Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 10 Bristol Street offer parking?
No, 10 Bristol Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 Bristol Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Bristol Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Bristol Street have a pool?
No, 10 Bristol Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Bristol Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Bristol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Bristol Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Bristol Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10 Bristol Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street
Cambridge, MA 02140
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Twenty 20
20 Child St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity