One bedroom, one bath condo available in a professionally managed building that enjoys a great location just a few blocks from Harvard Square and minutes to Central Square or Inman Square. This unit has a spacious feel and enjoys great utility. It enjoys nice natural light with high ceilings and hardwood floors through out. It has a large living room, an eat-in kitchen and ample sized bedroom. It also will be going through a renovation that will provide it with a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a new tile bathroom. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. There is also a coin-op laundry in the basement.



Terms: One year lease