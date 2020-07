Amenities

cats allowed some paid utils

Sept 2020-No Fee, D-Line, H/HW inc. Student OK, Cat ok Very spacious 4 bed 1 bath apartments with all different sized bedrooms. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Heat and hot water are included. D-Line is right down the street NO FEE Students OK Please contact Alex for more info!



Terms: One year lease