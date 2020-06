Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bed, 1.5 bathrooms, with great sized bedrooms and plenty of sunlight throughout! Heat and hot water included. Free laundry in the basement- updated washer/dryer just for this unit! Private back porch! Short walk to Brookline Village T stop, or Coolidge Corner T stop. Awesome apartment on a private dead end road. Right beside the Pierce school! Available June 1st! Call, text or email today to set up a showing!



Terms: One year lease