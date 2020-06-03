All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 50 Edgehill Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
50 Edgehill Rd.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

50 Edgehill Rd.

50 Edgehill Road · (617) 369-9960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Brookline Village
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 Edgehill Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
One of a kind & once in a lifetime! Storybook carriage house ideally located in the prestigious estate area atop 'Pill Hill' offering a rental opportunity like no other! Lovingly renovated in 2007, this historic free-standing structure was designed & built in 1890 by noted architect Robert Swain Peabody as the carriage house of his personal residence. Today, it offers approximately 1600 sq ft of charming space in a 2 bed, 1.5 bath duplex featuring off street parking, central air, laundry in unit, extra storage & private balcony over the tree tops w/ Boston skyline views. Situated among estate homes on a private way cul de sac, the property resides in a veritable sanctuary of nature, but only steps to Longwood Medical, Brookline Village & the endless green space of the Emerald Necklace & Jamaica Pond nearby. ALL utilities included - ht/hw/wifi/elec/cable/phone. This unique opportunity is reserved for those who truly appreciate the unbelievable charm & location it offers. Must be seen!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Edgehill Rd. have any available units?
50 Edgehill Rd. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Edgehill Rd. have?
Some of 50 Edgehill Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Edgehill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
50 Edgehill Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Edgehill Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 50 Edgehill Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 50 Edgehill Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 50 Edgehill Rd. offers parking.
Does 50 Edgehill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Edgehill Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Edgehill Rd. have a pool?
No, 50 Edgehill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 50 Edgehill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 50 Edgehill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Edgehill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Edgehill Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Edgehill Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50 Edgehill Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 50 Edgehill Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity