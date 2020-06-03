50 Edgehill Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

One of a kind & once in a lifetime! Storybook carriage house ideally located in the prestigious estate area atop 'Pill Hill' offering a rental opportunity like no other! Lovingly renovated in 2007, this historic free-standing structure was designed & built in 1890 by noted architect Robert Swain Peabody as the carriage house of his personal residence. Today, it offers approximately 1600 sq ft of charming space in a 2 bed, 1.5 bath duplex featuring off street parking, central air, laundry in unit, extra storage & private balcony over the tree tops w/ Boston skyline views. Situated among estate homes on a private way cul de sac, the property resides in a veritable sanctuary of nature, but only steps to Longwood Medical, Brookline Village & the endless green space of the Emerald Necklace & Jamaica Pond nearby. ALL utilities included - ht/hw/wifi/elec/cable/phone. This unique opportunity is reserved for those who truly appreciate the unbelievable charm & location it offers. Must be seen!



Terms: One year lease