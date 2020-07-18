All apartments in Brookline
21 Winchester St 805
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

21 Winchester St 805

21 Winchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 Winchester Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit 805 Available 09/01/20 Top floor one bed with balcony - Property Id: 313832

Beautiful 8th floor one bedroom apartment available for 9/1! Boasting with sunlight and facing Winchester St with your private balcony! Exclusively, this condo has been renovated with a black granite countertop, stainless appliances and renovated bathroom. The owner is a local resident and his tenants tend to stay 2-3 years as he is a wonderful person to rent from. This condo building has a pool on site, garbage chute on each floor and a laundry facility right off the elevator. Heat and Hot Water is included, one outdoor parking is available for $200 on site for rent. Please no pets.

When you inquire about this ad, please provide your email address and the details of your move- thank you very much!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313832
Property Id 313832

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5908300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Winchester St 805 have any available units?
21 Winchester St 805 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 21 Winchester St 805 have?
Some of 21 Winchester St 805's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Winchester St 805 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Winchester St 805 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Winchester St 805 pet-friendly?
No, 21 Winchester St 805 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 21 Winchester St 805 offer parking?
Yes, 21 Winchester St 805 offers parking.
Does 21 Winchester St 805 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Winchester St 805 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Winchester St 805 have a pool?
Yes, 21 Winchester St 805 has a pool.
Does 21 Winchester St 805 have accessible units?
No, 21 Winchester St 805 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Winchester St 805 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Winchester St 805 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Winchester St 805 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Winchester St 805 does not have units with air conditioning.
