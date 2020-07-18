21 Winchester St 805

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

Unit 805 Available 09/01/20 Top floor one bed with balcony - Property Id: 313832



Beautiful 8th floor one bedroom apartment available for 9/1! Boasting with sunlight and facing Winchester St with your private balcony! Exclusively, this condo has been renovated with a black granite countertop, stainless appliances and renovated bathroom. The owner is a local resident and his tenants tend to stay 2-3 years as he is a wonderful person to rent from. This condo building has a pool on site, garbage chute on each floor and a laundry facility right off the elevator. Heat and Hot Water is included, one outdoor parking is available for $200 on site for rent. Please no pets.



When you inquire about this ad, please provide your email address and the details of your move- thank you very much!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313832

Property Id 313832



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5908300)