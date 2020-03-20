All apartments in Brookline
159 Coolidge St.

159 Coolidge Street · (617) 699-4568
Location

159 Coolidge Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Spacious floor through three bedroom on the third floor of a small brownstone building in the Heart of Coolidge Corner, available July 1st! This beautiful unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a spacious living room, a separate formal dining room and a large recently renovated eat-in kitchen. Additional features include three good size bedrooms, one and a half baths, laundry in the building, a balcony off the living room and a back porch off the kitchen. This location is steps away from the B and C trains, the 66 Bus on Harvard Street and a short distance to the Longwood Medical Area and Downtown Boston. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Coolidge St. have any available units?
159 Coolidge St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 159 Coolidge St. have?
Some of 159 Coolidge St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Coolidge St. currently offering any rent specials?
159 Coolidge St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Coolidge St. pet-friendly?
No, 159 Coolidge St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 159 Coolidge St. offer parking?
No, 159 Coolidge St. does not offer parking.
Does 159 Coolidge St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Coolidge St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Coolidge St. have a pool?
No, 159 Coolidge St. does not have a pool.
Does 159 Coolidge St. have accessible units?
No, 159 Coolidge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Coolidge St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Coolidge St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Coolidge St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Coolidge St. does not have units with air conditioning.
