159 Coolidge St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious floor through three bedroom on the third floor of a small brownstone building in the Heart of Coolidge Corner, available July 1st! This beautiful unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a spacious living room, a separate formal dining room and a large recently renovated eat-in kitchen. Additional features include three good size bedrooms, one and a half baths, laundry in the building, a balcony off the living room and a back porch off the kitchen. This location is steps away from the B and C trains, the 66 Bus on Harvard Street and a short distance to the Longwood Medical Area and Downtown Boston. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease