141 Beaconsfield Rd.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

141 Beaconsfield Rd.

141 Beaconsfield Road · (617) 500-1282
Location

141 Beaconsfield Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Top floor two bed / two bath located in vibrant Washington Square. Building has a peaceful courtyard, professional management, and is located close to the C and D branches of the Green Line. Walk in to the bright large living room which sets the tone for the rest of the unit, with built-in shelving and beautiful fireplace. Stunning hardwood floors. Both full bathrooms have been nicely updated. Large eat-in-kitchen with breakfast nook, high-end Viking gas stove, plus a separate formal dining room. Master suite with master bathroom, and the second bedroom has a large built-in shelving unit. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Rent includes one assigned parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Beaconsfield Rd. have any available units?
141 Beaconsfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 141 Beaconsfield Rd. have?
Some of 141 Beaconsfield Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Beaconsfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
141 Beaconsfield Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Beaconsfield Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Beaconsfield Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 141 Beaconsfield Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 141 Beaconsfield Rd. does offer parking.
Does 141 Beaconsfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Beaconsfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Beaconsfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 141 Beaconsfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 141 Beaconsfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 141 Beaconsfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Beaconsfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Beaconsfield Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Beaconsfield Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Beaconsfield Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
