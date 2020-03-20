141 Beaconsfield Rd.

Amenities
Top floor two bed / two bath located in vibrant Washington Square. Building has a peaceful courtyard, professional management, and is located close to the C and D branches of the Green Line. Walk in to the bright large living room which sets the tone for the rest of the unit, with built-in shelving and beautiful fireplace. Stunning hardwood floors. Both full bathrooms have been nicely updated. Large eat-in-kitchen with breakfast nook, high-end Viking gas stove, plus a separate formal dining room. Master suite with master bathroom, and the second bedroom has a large built-in shelving unit. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Rent includes one assigned parking space.