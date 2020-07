Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging coffee bar dog park fire pit green community hot tub pool table tennis court yoga

Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living that’s just your speed—only steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain. Velo combines vibrant, sophisticated styling with today’s most sought-after features: open concept living, chef-inspired kitchen, in-suite washer/dryer, and pet-friendly premises. All in one of Boston’s most popular neighborhoods. Fast track. Laid back. That’s living at the speed of you. Brand new apartment homes now leasing.