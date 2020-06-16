Broadlawn Park

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Spacious Chestnut Hill 2B2BR Condo - Property Id: 295594



Beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom condo in Chestnut Hill! Two off-street parking spots, NO BROKERS FEE. Minutes from the green line, down the road from the Chestnut hill mall/ Shops and minutes from Route 9.



Available September 1st!



$2,700/month for the entire unit



- Master bedroom with full ensuite bathroom, second large bedroom with full bathroom in hallway.



- Apartment has hardwood floors, full kitchen, dining area, living room, and a balcony



- 2 Parking spots, 2 basement storage units, gas, water, heat, sewage, trash and snow removal are INCLUDED in the rent.



- Laundry in building.



- Electric is not included but is very reasonable.



- Air conditioning is central air, central heat, brand new HVAC system installed last year.



- Outdoor pool area and club house with bathrooms, kitchen and lounge area which you are welcome to use with your guests!



- Elevator in building



- Onsite property manager



- No pets



- Will paint both bedrooms neutral colors prior to move in

No Pets Allowed



