Broadlawn Park

Available 09/01/20 Spacious Chestnut Hill 2B2BR Condo - Property Id: 295594
Beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom condo in Chestnut Hill! Two off-street parking spots, NO BROKERS FEE. Minutes from the green line, down the road from the Chestnut hill mall/ Shops and minutes from Route 9.
Available September 1st!
$2,700/month for the entire unit
- Master bedroom with full ensuite bathroom, second large bedroom with full bathroom in hallway.
- Apartment has hardwood floors, full kitchen, dining area, living room, and a balcony
- 2 Parking spots, 2 basement storage units, gas, water, heat, sewage, trash and snow removal are INCLUDED in the rent.
- Laundry in building.
- Electric is not included but is very reasonable.
- Air conditioning is central air, central heat, brand new HVAC system installed last year.
- Outdoor pool area and club house with bathrooms, kitchen and lounge area which you are welcome to use with your guests!
- Elevator in building
- Onsite property manager
- No pets
- Will paint both bedrooms neutral colors prior to move in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295594
