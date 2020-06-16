All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
Broadlawn Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

Broadlawn Park

55 Broadlawn Park · (781) 888-0130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA 02467
Brook Farm

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2700 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Chestnut Hill 2B2BR Condo - Property Id: 295594

Beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom condo in Chestnut Hill! Two off-street parking spots, NO BROKERS FEE. Minutes from the green line, down the road from the Chestnut hill mall/ Shops and minutes from Route 9.

Available September 1st!

$2,700/month for the entire unit

- Master bedroom with full ensuite bathroom, second large bedroom with full bathroom in hallway.

- Apartment has hardwood floors, full kitchen, dining area, living room, and a balcony

- 2 Parking spots, 2 basement storage units, gas, water, heat, sewage, trash and snow removal are INCLUDED in the rent.

- Laundry in building.

- Electric is not included but is very reasonable.

- Air conditioning is central air, central heat, brand new HVAC system installed last year.

- Outdoor pool area and club house with bathrooms, kitchen and lounge area which you are welcome to use with your guests!

- Elevator in building

- Onsite property manager

- No pets

- Will paint both bedrooms neutral colors prior to move in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295594
Property Id 295594

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadlawn Park have any available units?
Broadlawn Park has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadlawn Park have?
Some of Broadlawn Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadlawn Park currently offering any rent specials?
Broadlawn Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadlawn Park pet-friendly?
No, Broadlawn Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does Broadlawn Park offer parking?
Yes, Broadlawn Park does offer parking.
Does Broadlawn Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broadlawn Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadlawn Park have a pool?
Yes, Broadlawn Park has a pool.
Does Broadlawn Park have accessible units?
No, Broadlawn Park does not have accessible units.
Does Broadlawn Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadlawn Park has units with dishwashers.
