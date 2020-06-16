Amenities

in unit laundry garage extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

99 Chestnut Hill Avenue Apt #201, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/18/2020. No pets allowed. 99 Chestnut Hill Ave is an affordable luxury rental. AVAILABLE NOW- PRICE negotiable if lease starts PRIOR to JUNE 1st! Bright and modern 2 bed 2 bath unit. Laundry in unit, extra storage available. Heat and hot water included. Parking too! Featuring two spots, one garage spot, and one outdoor dedicated spot. Located just off Washington Street in Brighton, close to St. Elizabeth's hospital and Boston College. Multiple transit options including the 57 bus line, the B, C,D MBTA Green lines. Plenty of restaurants, and jogging/walking trails around the corner. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE EMAIL FOR VIDEO [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3592773 ]