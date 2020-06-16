All apartments in Boston
99 Chestnut Hill Avenue

99 Chestnut Hill Avenue · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Boston
St. Elizabeth's
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

99 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
99 Chestnut Hill Avenue Apt #201, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/18/2020. No pets allowed. 99 Chestnut Hill Ave is an affordable luxury rental. AVAILABLE NOW- PRICE negotiable if lease starts PRIOR to JUNE 1st! Bright and modern 2 bed 2 bath unit. Laundry in unit, extra storage available. Heat and hot water included. Parking too! Featuring two spots, one garage spot, and one outdoor dedicated spot. Located just off Washington Street in Brighton, close to St. Elizabeth's hospital and Boston College. Multiple transit options including the 57 bus line, the B, C,D MBTA Green lines. Plenty of restaurants, and jogging/walking trails around the corner. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE EMAIL FOR VIDEO [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3592773 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue have any available units?
99 Chestnut Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue have?
Some of 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
99 Chestnut Hill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Chestnut Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
