Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator parking

AVAILABLE NOW! Empty and easy to show. Sun-filled front corner 2 bedroom/2 bath with with many windows overlooking the Public Garden. Gracious entry way, Large living/dining room with views, eat-in kitchen with window overlooking the public garden, two well proportioned bedrooms, modern bathrooms. Common washer and dryer. Located in a professionally managed elevator building. ONE FULL PARKING SPACE AVAILABLE.



Terms: One year lease