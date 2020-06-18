All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

9 Columbus Sq.

9 Columbus Square · (617) 587-0100
Location

9 Columbus Square, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1945 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
South End luxurious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex. Parlor level features ideal layout with over-sized chef's kitchen with dual sinks, large island, wine fridge and professional grade appliances. Open concept to dining area and fireplaced living room with walk out to easy access deck and large back patio for entertaining and a 1/2 bath. Lower level features 3 bedrooms including a master suite with spa like marble master bathroom. Access to outdoor space from this level as well. Central air, laundry in unit, hardwood floors throughout and parking this unit checks all the boxes in A+++ location steps to all the South End and Back Bay have to offer. Available June 1. Parking additional $300/month.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Columbus Sq. have any available units?
9 Columbus Sq. has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Columbus Sq. have?
Some of 9 Columbus Sq.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Columbus Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Columbus Sq. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Columbus Sq. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Columbus Sq. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Columbus Sq. offer parking?
Yes, 9 Columbus Sq. does offer parking.
Does 9 Columbus Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Columbus Sq. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Columbus Sq. have a pool?
No, 9 Columbus Sq. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Columbus Sq. have accessible units?
No, 9 Columbus Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Columbus Sq. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Columbus Sq. does not have units with dishwashers.
