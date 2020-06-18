9 Columbus Sq.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

South End luxurious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex. Parlor level features ideal layout with over-sized chef's kitchen with dual sinks, large island, wine fridge and professional grade appliances. Open concept to dining area and fireplaced living room with walk out to easy access deck and large back patio for entertaining and a 1/2 bath. Lower level features 3 bedrooms including a master suite with spa like marble master bathroom. Access to outdoor space from this level as well. Central air, laundry in unit, hardwood floors throughout and parking this unit checks all the boxes in A+++ location steps to all the South End and Back Bay have to offer. Available June 1. Parking additional $300/month.



Terms: One year lease