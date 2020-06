Amenities

cats allowed elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator

Available SEPTEMBER for a standard 12 mos lease- One of the best layouts with an ideal floorplan in the Brighton Area in Boston. Apartment gets great views of Boston from the living room in the house as shown in the photos. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Elevator in the building. The kitchen is big enough to fit a table and enjoy a nice meal.Laundry on the first floor. CATS OK! Steps to the Washington Street T stop in Brighton or quick walk to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. To view this apartment, REPLY above or call the number in the photos.617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease