Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

88 Gordon Street

88 Gordon Street · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 Gordon Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
88 Gordon Street Apt #206, Boston, MA 02135 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. Adorable HUGE 1 Bed Custom Closet, Open Layout! June 1st * High Ceilings, SUNNY! * Bay Windows, Front Facing, OPEN LAYOUT * Renovated Kitchen & Bathroom * Central A/C * SWIMMING POOL * Parking for Rent * Custom Closets * Built-in Vanity * Dishwasher Sorry: no undergrads, no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584872 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Gordon Street have any available units?
88 Gordon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Gordon Street have?
Some of 88 Gordon Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Gordon Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Gordon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Gordon Street pet-friendly?
No, 88 Gordon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 88 Gordon Street offer parking?
Yes, 88 Gordon Street does offer parking.
Does 88 Gordon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Gordon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Gordon Street have a pool?
Yes, 88 Gordon Street has a pool.
Does 88 Gordon Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Gordon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Gordon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Gordon Street has units with dishwashers.
