Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

88 Gordon Street Apt #206, Boston, MA 02135 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. Adorable HUGE 1 Bed Custom Closet, Open Layout! June 1st * High Ceilings, SUNNY! * Bay Windows, Front Facing, OPEN LAYOUT * Renovated Kitchen & Bathroom * Central A/C * SWIMMING POOL * Parking for Rent * Custom Closets * Built-in Vanity * Dishwasher Sorry: no undergrads, no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584872 ]