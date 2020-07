Amenities

*** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available ***

(and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.)

PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU.



Available September 1.



Stunning ALLSTON 5 BEDROOM / 2 BATHS.



Recently RENOVATED with MODERN OPEN KITCHEN

(Including DISHWASHER).



Tiled BATHROOMS.

NEWER WINDOWS

HARDWOOD FLOORS.



LAUNDRY in UNIT.



Over-Sized LIVING ROOM has Large BAY WINDOWS and CEILING FAN. Separated from the Kitchen by an Excellent Breakfast Bar. Perfect for Entertaining Guests.



Each BEDROOM is Large Enough to hold a King-Sized Bed and Much More and Huge windows.



High-Efficiency Heating System.

Small PETS Negotiable.



Glenville Ave. delivers the best of both worlds: Quiet side street off bustling Harvard Ave, a stone's throw from both the Griggs Street and Harvard Ave T stops.



Very close to the dozens of shops and restaurants nearby.

Plenty of nightlife within a ten minute walk.



Close to both Boston University and Boston College.

No Dogs Allowed



