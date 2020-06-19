All apartments in Boston
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
829 Dorchester Ave.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:15 PM

829 Dorchester Ave.

829 Dorchester Avenue · (617) 953-4748
Location

829 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful 4 bedroom duplex on South Boston/Dorchester line! Really rare find! Beautiful 4 bed 2 full bathroom in Polish Triangle! Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, built-in microwave. Tiled bath. Sunny living room. Three good size bedrooms and a huge master suite (upstairs) with a private bathroom! Spacious outdoor porch. On street parking with resident permit. Conveniently located 6 minutes walk to Andrew Square T, South Bay Plaza (Marshalls, TJMAXX, Panera Bread, Target, Stop and shop etc), nearby local coffee shops, bars and restaurants. Easy access to I-93 and MassPike. Walking distance to Carson Beach. Perfect commute to UMASS Boston (easy bike route or walk), or Downtown. This is a MUST SEE!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Dorchester Ave. have any available units?
829 Dorchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Dorchester Ave. have?
Some of 829 Dorchester Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Dorchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
829 Dorchester Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Dorchester Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 829 Dorchester Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 829 Dorchester Ave. offer parking?
No, 829 Dorchester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 829 Dorchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Dorchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Dorchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 829 Dorchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 829 Dorchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 829 Dorchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Dorchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Dorchester Ave. has units with dishwashers.
