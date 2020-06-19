829 Dorchester Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom duplex on South Boston/Dorchester line! Really rare find! Beautiful 4 bed 2 full bathroom in Polish Triangle! Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, built-in microwave. Tiled bath. Sunny living room. Three good size bedrooms and a huge master suite (upstairs) with a private bathroom! Spacious outdoor porch. On street parking with resident permit. Conveniently located 6 minutes walk to Andrew Square T, South Bay Plaza (Marshalls, TJMAXX, Panera Bread, Target, Stop and shop etc), nearby local coffee shops, bars and restaurants. Easy access to I-93 and MassPike. Walking distance to Carson Beach. Perfect commute to UMASS Boston (easy bike route or walk), or Downtown. This is a MUST SEE!



Terms: One year lease