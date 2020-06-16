All apartments in Boston
8 Sparhawk St.

8 Sparhawk Street · (617) 620-5278
Location

8 Sparhawk Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Massive & modern 2 bath in Brighton Center! Ideal location for access to Boston Landing, multiple bus routes, and shopping & dining just steps away. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, and laundry on-site. Shaded outdoor space and 5 INCLUDED parking spaces make this a rare find. Topping it off, pets are welcome! One month brokerage fee. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Sparhawk St. have any available units?
8 Sparhawk St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 8 Sparhawk St. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Sparhawk St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Sparhawk St. pet-friendly?
No, 8 Sparhawk St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 Sparhawk St. offer parking?
Yes, 8 Sparhawk St. does offer parking.
Does 8 Sparhawk St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Sparhawk St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Sparhawk St. have a pool?
No, 8 Sparhawk St. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Sparhawk St. have accessible units?
No, 8 Sparhawk St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Sparhawk St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Sparhawk St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Sparhawk St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Sparhawk St. does not have units with air conditioning.
