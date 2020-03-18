All apartments in Boston
8 Selkirk Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:02 AM

8 Selkirk Rd.

8 Selkirk Road · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Selkirk Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Cleveland Circle location. Live in a charming victorian, only minutes from the C and D lines. This beautiful home has original hardwood floors and updated granite kitchen with laundry in unit. Great layout with a classic living room dining room combo. Small dogs are allowed at this property. Come see it today! Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Selkirk Rd. have any available units?
8 Selkirk Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Selkirk Rd. have?
Some of 8 Selkirk Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Selkirk Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Selkirk Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Selkirk Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 8 Selkirk Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 Selkirk Rd. offer parking?
No, 8 Selkirk Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8 Selkirk Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Selkirk Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Selkirk Rd. have a pool?
No, 8 Selkirk Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Selkirk Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8 Selkirk Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Selkirk Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Selkirk Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
