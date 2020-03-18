8 Selkirk Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Cleveland Circle location. Live in a charming victorian, only minutes from the C and D lines. This beautiful home has original hardwood floors and updated granite kitchen with laundry in unit. Great layout with a classic living room dining room combo. Small dogs are allowed at this property. Come see it today! Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.



Terms: One year lease