778 Boylston St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

778 Boylston St

778 Boylston Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

778 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02199
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$9,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
valet service
AVAILABLE NOW! Unparalleled service and 5-star hotel amenities make the Mandarin Oriental the height of luxury. Enjoy valet parking, radiant-heated sidewalks, renowned spa, fitness center, restaurant room service, and 24 hour doorman and concierge. Sprawling living space and sunny exposure overlooking the Back Bay in this wide open two bedroom, 2-½ bath layout with hardwood floors and fine finishes and fixtures throughout. Gorgeous granite kitchen open to living area. Graciously sized bedrooms including master with en suite marble bath. Includes central A/C, and one valet garage parking space. Located in the heart of the Back Bay, convenient to everything the city has to offer. Floor plan attached. Inquire about virtual tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 Boylston St have any available units?
778 Boylston St has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 778 Boylston St have?
Some of 778 Boylston St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 Boylston St currently offering any rent specials?
778 Boylston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 Boylston St pet-friendly?
No, 778 Boylston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 778 Boylston St offer parking?
Yes, 778 Boylston St does offer parking.
Does 778 Boylston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 778 Boylston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 Boylston St have a pool?
No, 778 Boylston St does not have a pool.
Does 778 Boylston St have accessible units?
No, 778 Boylston St does not have accessible units.
Does 778 Boylston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 Boylston St has units with dishwashers.
