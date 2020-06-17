778 Boylston St

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Unparalleled service and 5-star hotel amenities make the Mandarin Oriental the height of luxury. Enjoy valet parking, radiant-heated sidewalks, renowned spa, fitness center, restaurant room service, and 24 hour doorman and concierge. Sprawling living space and sunny exposure overlooking the Back Bay in this wide open two bedroom, 2-½ bath layout with hardwood floors and fine finishes and fixtures throughout. Gorgeous granite kitchen open to living area. Graciously sized bedrooms including master with en suite marble bath. Includes central A/C, and one valet garage parking space. Located in the heart of the Back Bay, convenient to everything the city has to offer. Floor plan attached. Inquire about virtual tour