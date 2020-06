Amenities

Professionally-managed one bedroom apartment on South Huntington Ave. This building sits right off the E Line and very close to the Brookline Village stop on the D Line. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Very convenient to Mass College of Art and Design, Mass College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Harvard Medical, and Northeastern University. Great for someone who wants to live in Brookline but doesn't want to pay the Brookline price tag. Common laundry in basement. Call today for a showing.