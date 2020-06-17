All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 66 Frankfort St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
66 Frankfort St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

66 Frankfort St

66 Frankfort Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

66 Frankfort Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated top floor 1+ bedroom with hardwood floors, high ceilings and luxury amenities throughout. The kitchen features quartz counters, energy efficient stainless appliances, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and gas cooking. Kitchen leads to den area. Full size Samsung washer/dryer in unit. Gorgeous tiled shower and low flow toilet. LED lighting throughout. The unit has high tech video entry system, Nest thermostat and security cameras. Lots of extra storage in basement. Near Logan Airport. Excellent commuting location. Easy access to MBTA Airport or Maverick stations to access Blue line to downtown Boston or SL3 bus rapid transit Silver Line to Sea Port and South Station. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Frankfort St have any available units?
66 Frankfort St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Frankfort St have?
Some of 66 Frankfort St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Frankfort St currently offering any rent specials?
66 Frankfort St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Frankfort St pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Frankfort St is pet friendly.
Does 66 Frankfort St offer parking?
No, 66 Frankfort St does not offer parking.
Does 66 Frankfort St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Frankfort St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Frankfort St have a pool?
No, 66 Frankfort St does not have a pool.
Does 66 Frankfort St have accessible units?
No, 66 Frankfort St does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Frankfort St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Frankfort St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College