66 Cottage St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities key fob access

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 1 Bed Available in 2 Bed Condo NO REALTOR FEE - Property Id: 132449



Bright, clean and updated 2 bed/1 bath condo in Jeffries Point East Boston. Open floor plan with high ceilings throughout. Kitchen features recessed lighting, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfinished basement has ample storage space as well as private washer dryer. Private and keyless entryway. Nest thermostat with central air. Three blocks/5 minute walk to Maverick T blue line station, which is two stops/4 minute ride to State St/Financial District. On quiet, one-way street, unit is first floor of two unit building. Street parking and discounted tolls available with EB resident sticker.



This application is for 1 bedroom only. Rent for 1 bedroom is $1,100.00 a month. First, last and 1/2 month security deposit required when signing lease. No realtor fee - $45.00 dollar application fee through Turbo Tenant required. Currently roommate is young professional female.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/66-cottage-st-boston-ma-unit-1/132449

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5939987)