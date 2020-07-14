All apartments in Boston
66 Cottage St 1

66 Cottage St · (413) 522-8114
Location

66 Cottage St, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 1 Bed Available in 2 Bed Condo NO REALTOR FEE - Property Id: 132449

Bright, clean and updated 2 bed/1 bath condo in Jeffries Point East Boston. Open floor plan with high ceilings throughout. Kitchen features recessed lighting, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfinished basement has ample storage space as well as private washer dryer. Private and keyless entryway. Nest thermostat with central air. Three blocks/5 minute walk to Maverick T blue line station, which is two stops/4 minute ride to State St/Financial District. On quiet, one-way street, unit is first floor of two unit building. Street parking and discounted tolls available with EB resident sticker.

This application is for 1 bedroom only. Rent for 1 bedroom is $1,100.00 a month. First, last and 1/2 month security deposit required when signing lease. No realtor fee - $45.00 dollar application fee through Turbo Tenant required. Currently roommate is young professional female.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/66-cottage-st-boston-ma-unit-1/132449
Property Id 132449

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Cottage St 1 have any available units?
66 Cottage St 1 has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Cottage St 1 have?
Some of 66 Cottage St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Cottage St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
66 Cottage St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Cottage St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 66 Cottage St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 66 Cottage St 1 offer parking?
No, 66 Cottage St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 66 Cottage St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Cottage St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Cottage St 1 have a pool?
No, 66 Cottage St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 66 Cottage St 1 have accessible units?
No, 66 Cottage St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Cottage St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Cottage St 1 has units with dishwashers.
