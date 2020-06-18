62 Brainerd Rd.

Amenities

The ideal combination of green responsible living with extraordinarily spacious and sun-filled apartments, the quality of living at this newly constructed building will rival any other apartment building in Boston. With a dramatic lobby, floor to ceiling windows, underground parking and a cutting-edge indoor/outdoor fitness center, this building provides exceptional living at an exceptional value. 79 eco friendly apartments Loft style apartments with 9 foot ceilings Efficient studio, 1BR, 1BR Den and 2BR unit layouts In unit stackable washers and dryers Individually controlled HVAC systems Designer kitchens with Silestone countertops and stainless steel appliances Pet friendly: Allows cat or dog - dog must be under 25 pounds when full grow Cutting edge designed lobby and common areas Secure garage parking Indoor/Outdoor state of the art fitness center with juice bar Outdoor Terrace Recycled grass outdoor patio area Movie Theatre Hydration stations throughout the building offering free purified water Underground Garage Parking Available Putting Green Gas grills



Terms: One year lease