62 Brainerd Rd.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

62 Brainerd Rd.

62 Brainerd Road · (617) 262-3075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

62 Brainerd Road, Boston, MA 02134
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
new construction
The ideal combination of green responsible living with extraordinarily spacious and sun-filled apartments, the quality of living at this newly constructed building will rival any other apartment building in Boston. With a dramatic lobby, floor to ceiling windows, underground parking and a cutting-edge indoor/outdoor fitness center, this building provides exceptional living at an exceptional value. 79 eco friendly apartments Loft style apartments with 9 foot ceilings Efficient studio, 1BR, 1BR Den and 2BR unit layouts In unit stackable washers and dryers Individually controlled HVAC systems Designer kitchens with Silestone countertops and stainless steel appliances Pet friendly: Allows cat or dog - dog must be under 25 pounds when full grow Cutting edge designed lobby and common areas Secure garage parking Indoor/Outdoor state of the art fitness center with juice bar Outdoor Terrace Recycled grass outdoor patio area Movie Theatre Hydration stations throughout the building offering free purified water Underground Garage Parking Available Putting Green Gas grills

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Brainerd Rd. have any available units?
62 Brainerd Rd. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Brainerd Rd. have?
Some of 62 Brainerd Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Brainerd Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
62 Brainerd Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Brainerd Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 62 Brainerd Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 62 Brainerd Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 62 Brainerd Rd. does offer parking.
Does 62 Brainerd Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Brainerd Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Brainerd Rd. have a pool?
No, 62 Brainerd Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 62 Brainerd Rd. have accessible units?
No, 62 Brainerd Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Brainerd Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Brainerd Rd. has units with dishwashers.
