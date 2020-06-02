All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 6 Vinal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
6 Vinal St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:17 PM

6 Vinal St

6 Vinal Street · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Vinal Street, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) Move in ASAP OR JULY 1st - there is NO broker's fee! Just 1st &amp; last to move in Save a ton of money! NO broker's fee and No security deposit either! HUGE 1 bedroom about 700 square feet, bedroom fits a king size bed and desk, great living room about 15 X 14, separate eat in kitchen that fits a table, spacious foyer that can be used as a dining room, high ceilings, heat hot water are included with the rent, if you have a cat then feel free to bring them along :) Parking is $200/month per private parking spot, or FREE parking on the street with a permit. Located in Brighton but bordering Allston, 3 blocks from the Commonwealth Avenue and Washington Street intersection! Quick walk to the B line. Also a 3 minute walk to the Wholefoods supermarket in Brighton. This unit borders brookline, 7 minute walk to the C line on Beacon Street. Right in the heart of all bars, pubs, clubs and shops! Quick T ride to Chestnut hill, Kenmore, Hynes convention, Boston University BU, Boston College BC, Copley, Back Bay, Downtown, Midtown, Chinatown, Fenway, the 65 bus line stops nearby and goes to Longwood medical and Kenmore Square. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Vinal St have any available units?
6 Vinal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 6 Vinal St currently offering any rent specials?
6 Vinal St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Vinal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Vinal St is pet friendly.
Does 6 Vinal St offer parking?
Yes, 6 Vinal St does offer parking.
Does 6 Vinal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Vinal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Vinal St have a pool?
No, 6 Vinal St does not have a pool.
Does 6 Vinal St have accessible units?
No, 6 Vinal St does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Vinal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Vinal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Vinal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Vinal St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 Vinal St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity