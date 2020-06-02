6 Vinal St

Amenities

Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) Move in ASAP OR JULY 1st - there is NO broker's fee! Just 1st & last to move in Save a ton of money! NO broker's fee and No security deposit either! HUGE 1 bedroom about 700 square feet, bedroom fits a king size bed and desk, great living room about 15 X 14, separate eat in kitchen that fits a table, spacious foyer that can be used as a dining room, high ceilings, heat hot water are included with the rent, if you have a cat then feel free to bring them along :) Parking is $200/month per private parking spot, or FREE parking on the street with a permit. Located in Brighton but bordering Allston, 3 blocks from the Commonwealth Avenue and Washington Street intersection! Quick walk to the B line. Also a 3 minute walk to the Wholefoods supermarket in Brighton. This unit borders brookline, 7 minute walk to the C line on Beacon Street. Right in the heart of all bars, pubs, clubs and shops! Quick T ride to Chestnut hill, Kenmore, Hynes convention, Boston University BU, Boston College BC, Copley, Back Bay, Downtown, Midtown, Chinatown, Fenway, the 65 bus line stops nearby and goes to Longwood medical and Kenmore Square. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.