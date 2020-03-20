All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 6 Sea View Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
6 Sea View Ter
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

6 Sea View Ter

6 Sea View Terrace · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Columbia Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Sea View Terrace, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 2BD/2BTH condo tucked away on a quiet dead-end street within the urban oasis that is "over the bridge" Savin Hill. GUT RENOVATED in 2015, the unit features a stunning kitchen with sprawling quartz counters, breakfast bar, custom backsplash, shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The open concept living area includes a large living/dining area with a gas fireplace. 2 large bedrooms including a master suite with gas fireplace, walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and en-suite master bath. Second full bath. comes with a luxurious jet tub. Encompassing the unit are hardwood floors and a surround sound music system with Bluetooth wireless connection. 2 off-street parking spaces INCLUDED in rent as well as deeded yard space complete with a recently installed patio, perfect for BBQ. With a location near 93, the Savin Hill red-line stop, great restaurants and bars, and the brand new 'Daily' market, this unit is not to be missed. Available September 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Sea View Ter have any available units?
6 Sea View Ter has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Sea View Ter have?
Some of 6 Sea View Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Sea View Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6 Sea View Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Sea View Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6 Sea View Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 6 Sea View Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6 Sea View Ter does offer parking.
Does 6 Sea View Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Sea View Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Sea View Ter have a pool?
No, 6 Sea View Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6 Sea View Ter have accessible units?
No, 6 Sea View Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Sea View Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Sea View Ter has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6 Sea View Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity