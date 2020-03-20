6 Sea View Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Gorgeous 2BD/2BTH condo tucked away on a quiet dead-end street within the urban oasis that is "over the bridge" Savin Hill. GUT RENOVATED in 2015, the unit features a stunning kitchen with sprawling quartz counters, breakfast bar, custom backsplash, shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The open concept living area includes a large living/dining area with a gas fireplace. 2 large bedrooms including a master suite with gas fireplace, walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and en-suite master bath. Second full bath. comes with a luxurious jet tub. Encompassing the unit are hardwood floors and a surround sound music system with Bluetooth wireless connection. 2 off-street parking spaces INCLUDED in rent as well as deeded yard space complete with a recently installed patio, perfect for BBQ. With a location near 93, the Savin Hill red-line stop, great restaurants and bars, and the brand new 'Daily' market, this unit is not to be missed. Available September 1st!