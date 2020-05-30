6 Eulita Ter.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Luxury without the luxury pricing! Gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath fully renovated unit! Apartment features central A/C, stainless appliances, new laundry in unit, granite counters, hardwood floors, dedicated storage in basement, 3 car off street parking! Low deposits due to sign, only 1st month, quarter security, and fee! Pet friendly! Call today to check it out! Great for people who commute via car but also excellent for anyone who needs bus access to get where they are going.



Terms: One year lease