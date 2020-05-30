All apartments in Boston
6 Eulita Ter.

6 Eulita Terrace · (302) 381-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Eulita Terrace, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Luxury without the luxury pricing! Gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath fully renovated unit! Apartment features central A/C, stainless appliances, new laundry in unit, granite counters, hardwood floors, dedicated storage in basement, 3 car off street parking! Low deposits due to sign, only 1st month, quarter security, and fee! Pet friendly! Call today to check it out! Great for people who commute via car but also excellent for anyone who needs bus access to get where they are going.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Eulita Ter. have any available units?
6 Eulita Ter. has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Eulita Ter. have?
Some of 6 Eulita Ter.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Eulita Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Eulita Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Eulita Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 6 Eulita Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 6 Eulita Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 6 Eulita Ter. does offer parking.
Does 6 Eulita Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Eulita Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Eulita Ter. have a pool?
No, 6 Eulita Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Eulita Ter. have accessible units?
No, 6 Eulita Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Eulita Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Eulita Ter. has units with dishwashers.
