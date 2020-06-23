543 Dorchester Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand new building with spectacular views of the Boston skyline, all next door to the red line T at Andrew Square of South Boston. Be the first to live in this apartment with great views, access and amenities. The building stands above it's neighbors offering an unparalleled view of the city from its common ROOF DECK. This unit features a BI-LEVEL floor plan with a full bath above, including IN-UNIT washer and dryer, as well as a half bath below. The eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (with dishwasher), granite counter-tops, and a great view of the city. A spiral staircase leads down below to the living space with half-bath. The bedroom has an ample closet and is set back, off of the street. Efficient electric heating and cooling systems in the unit keep utility costs low and all on one bill. Drywall is up, systems are in place, and hardwood flooring will be laid throughout. Unit will be ready for occupancy September 1st. Come take a look at what is and will be to call dibs before anyone else.



Terms: One year lease