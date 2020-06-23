All apartments in Boston
543 Dorchester Ave.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

543 Dorchester Ave.

543 Dorchester Avenue · (857) 496-7187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

543 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new building with spectacular views of the Boston skyline, all next door to the red line T at Andrew Square of South Boston. Be the first to live in this apartment with great views, access and amenities. The building stands above it's neighbors offering an unparalleled view of the city from its common ROOF DECK. This unit features a BI-LEVEL floor plan with a full bath above, including IN-UNIT washer and dryer, as well as a half bath below. The eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (with dishwasher), granite counter-tops, and a great view of the city. A spiral staircase leads down below to the living space with half-bath. The bedroom has an ample closet and is set back, off of the street. Efficient electric heating and cooling systems in the unit keep utility costs low and all on one bill. Drywall is up, systems are in place, and hardwood flooring will be laid throughout. Unit will be ready for occupancy September 1st. Come take a look at what is and will be to call dibs before anyone else.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Dorchester Ave. have any available units?
543 Dorchester Ave. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 Dorchester Ave. have?
Some of 543 Dorchester Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Dorchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
543 Dorchester Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Dorchester Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 543 Dorchester Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 543 Dorchester Ave. offer parking?
No, 543 Dorchester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 543 Dorchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 Dorchester Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Dorchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 543 Dorchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 543 Dorchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 543 Dorchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Dorchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 Dorchester Ave. has units with dishwashers.
