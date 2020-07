Amenities

cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 1 bath updated apartment in a 3 family house in JP with a nice backyard. There is on-street parking with a resident sticker which they can get by showing the lease. It is a residential street with no large apartment buildings. It is only 2 1/2 blocks from Forest Hill Station. The rent is $2600 per month. One pet is acceptable.