Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

In person showings now available!! Lovely 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in quintessential row house on coveted Beacon Street. This over-sized one bedroom home is front facing with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Large living/dining room with bay window, ornamental fireplace and crown molding. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious bedroom features a generously sized walk-in closet. Located on the sunny side of Beacon Street between Hereford Street and Massachusetts Avenue. Ample storage and closet space throughout. Laundry in building. Heat and hot water included. Available as soon as June 15th. Pets considered.