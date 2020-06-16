All apartments in Boston
45 W 3rd Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:17 PM

45 W 3rd Street

45 West Third Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 West Third Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 324 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
new construction
Unique, sunny corner apartment in a new construction building. This bright corner home offers a large, contemporary living space with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open concept floor plan includes a sleek kitchen with stone counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and gas cooking, and large island with convenient breakfast bar. This opens to living/dining area with plenty of natural light. Two good-sized bedrooms each with a walk-in closet and attached full tiled bathroom. In-unit state-of-the-art home integration allows you to achieve a seamlessly sophisticated lifestyle. Amenities include access to a private/assigned roof deck with panoramic views, concierge/superintendent, grand lobby with seating areas, common area video surveillance, large fitness center, club room, common terrace with gas cooking, elevated courtyard, garage with access to charging stations, bike storage room, and bike sharing program. One garage parking space included with rent. Available 9/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 W 3rd Street have any available units?
45 W 3rd Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 W 3rd Street have?
Some of 45 W 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 W 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 W 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 W 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 W 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 45 W 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 W 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 45 W 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 W 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 W 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 45 W 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 W 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 45 W 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 W 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 W 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
