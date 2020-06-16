45 W 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking bike storage garage lobby new construction

Unique, sunny corner apartment in a new construction building. This bright corner home offers a large, contemporary living space with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open concept floor plan includes a sleek kitchen with stone counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and gas cooking, and large island with convenient breakfast bar. This opens to living/dining area with plenty of natural light. Two good-sized bedrooms each with a walk-in closet and attached full tiled bathroom. In-unit state-of-the-art home integration allows you to achieve a seamlessly sophisticated lifestyle. Amenities include access to a private/assigned roof deck with panoramic views, concierge/superintendent, grand lobby with seating areas, common area video surveillance, large fitness center, club room, common terrace with gas cooking, elevated courtyard, garage with access to charging stations, bike storage room, and bike sharing program. One garage parking space included with rent. Available 9/1