45 Burnett Street

Amenities
NEW CONSTRUCTION - IDEAL WORK FROM HOME SETUP
A penthouse unit in the rear of the building with a wraparound porch overlooking Anson Street Garden, Southwest Corridor Park, and Hall/Boynton Street Garden. The property is walking distance to the Forest Hills station (Orange Line MBTA) and 4.8 miles from downtown South Station.
45 Burnett is a collection of forty-four brand new condos offering a fitness center, package and delivery concierge, private underground reserved parking with dedicated storage unit, electric car charging stations, bike storage, common/private roof decks with gas grilling, pet rec area and spa, in-unit laundry room with washer/dryer, hardwood floors, smart home technology, and Bosch & Thermador appliances.
Jamaica Plain is ripe for young professionals with 5 brand new condo buildings and a walkable neighborhood including a Planet Fitness, restaurants, markets, and breweries!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/45-burnett-st-boston-ma-02130-usa-unit-403/8ca2c50a-84cf-473c-99cf-f5f05afaaf34
(RLNE5570923)