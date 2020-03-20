All apartments in Boston
45 Burnett Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

45 Burnett Street

45 Burnett Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Burnett Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION - IDEAL WORK FROM HOME SETUP

A penthouse unit in the rear of the building with a wraparound porch overlooking Anson Street Garden, Southwest Corridor Park, and Hall/Boynton Street Garden. The property is walking distance to the Forest Hills station (Orange Line MBTA) and 4.8 miles from downtown South Station.

45 Burnett is a collection of forty-four brand new condos offering a fitness center, package and delivery concierge, private underground reserved parking with dedicated storage unit, electric car charging stations, bike storage, common/private roof decks with gas grilling, pet rec area and spa, in-unit laundry room with washer/dryer, hardwood floors, smart home technology, and Bosch & Thermador appliances.

Jamaica Plain is ripe for young professionals with 5 brand new condo buildings and a walkable neighborhood including a Planet Fitness, restaurants, markets, and breweries!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/45-burnett-st-boston-ma-02130-usa-unit-403/8ca2c50a-84cf-473c-99cf-f5f05afaaf34

(RLNE5570923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Burnett Street have any available units?
45 Burnett Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Burnett Street have?
Some of 45 Burnett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Burnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Burnett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Burnett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Burnett Street is pet friendly.
Does 45 Burnett Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 Burnett Street does offer parking.
Does 45 Burnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Burnett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Burnett Street have a pool?
No, 45 Burnett Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Burnett Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Burnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Burnett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Burnett Street has units with dishwashers.
