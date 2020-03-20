45 Burnett Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION - IDEAL WORK FROM HOME SETUP



A penthouse unit in the rear of the building with a wraparound porch overlooking Anson Street Garden, Southwest Corridor Park, and Hall/Boynton Street Garden. The property is walking distance to the Forest Hills station (Orange Line MBTA) and 4.8 miles from downtown South Station.



45 Burnett is a collection of forty-four brand new condos offering a fitness center, package and delivery concierge, private underground reserved parking with dedicated storage unit, electric car charging stations, bike storage, common/private roof decks with gas grilling, pet rec area and spa, in-unit laundry room with washer/dryer, hardwood floors, smart home technology, and Bosch & Thermador appliances.



Jamaica Plain is ripe for young professionals with 5 brand new condo buildings and a walkable neighborhood including a Planet Fitness, restaurants, markets, and breweries!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/45-burnett-st-boston-ma-02130-usa-unit-403/8ca2c50a-84cf-473c-99cf-f5f05afaaf34



(RLNE5570923)