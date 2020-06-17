All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
45-47 Orleans - 3
45-47 Orleans - 3

45-47 Orleans Street · (929) 444-0348
Location

45-47 Orleans Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Video Of Apt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBf8itmS06Q&t=3s

East Boston's Premier 5 Bed 2 Bath Apartment. Every Bedroom is Extremely Large. Brand New Kitchens and Baths and Private In Unit Laundry. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble Bath. Brand New Hardwood Flooring.
Available Aug or Sept. Beautiful and Sunny. Huge Windows. HVAC So Brand New Heating and Air Conditioning. Apartment Comes With Free Flat Screen TV With Apartment.

Literally 2 Minute Walk To Maverick T Station Which is 3 Stops to Downtown. Super Close to Suffolk,Emerson, Downtown. Perfect For Students or Professionals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-47 Orleans - 3 have any available units?
45-47 Orleans - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45-47 Orleans - 3 have?
Some of 45-47 Orleans - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-47 Orleans - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
45-47 Orleans - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-47 Orleans - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 45-47 Orleans - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 45-47 Orleans - 3 offer parking?
No, 45-47 Orleans - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 45-47 Orleans - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-47 Orleans - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-47 Orleans - 3 have a pool?
No, 45-47 Orleans - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 45-47 Orleans - 3 have accessible units?
No, 45-47 Orleans - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 45-47 Orleans - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45-47 Orleans - 3 has units with dishwashers.
