45-47 Orleans - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Video Of Apt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBf8itmS06Q&t=3s



East Boston's Premier 5 Bed 2 Bath Apartment. Every Bedroom is Extremely Large. Brand New Kitchens and Baths and Private In Unit Laundry. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble Bath. Brand New Hardwood Flooring.

Available Aug or Sept. Beautiful and Sunny. Huge Windows. HVAC So Brand New Heating and Air Conditioning. Apartment Comes With Free Flat Screen TV With Apartment.



Literally 2 Minute Walk To Maverick T Station Which is 3 Stops to Downtown. Super Close to Suffolk,Emerson, Downtown. Perfect For Students or Professionals.