420 Norfolk St.

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This is an amazing, bright sunny 3rd floor apartment with tons of windows.This apartment is over 1300sq ft. featuring 3 large bedrooms 1 bathroom. The living room opens into the large dining room area. The unit features new floors throughout with extra large bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances and cabinets. This apartment is only 1 block from Morton Street Commuter Rail Station (Fairmont Line) making the commute to South Station only 19 minutes! Note - Photos of similar unit (new photos coming soon) Rent Includes - Water Only (tenant is responsible for all utilities) In addition, this apartment is in central location for public transportation there are several bus lines right outside, plus Morton Street Commuter line is just 1-2 blocks away. Nearby Transportation Bus: 21, Morton St @ Norfolk St (0.04 mi) Bus: 28, Blue Hill Ave @ Woolson St (0.28 mi) Bus: 26, Norfolk St @ Morton St (0.02 mi) Rail: Fairmount Line, Morton Street (0.08 mi) For more information call Jannelle Richardson at Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Commonwealth 617-520-4772 or email at jannellerichardsonreATgmail



Terms: One year lease