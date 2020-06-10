All apartments in Boston
420 Norfolk St.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

420 Norfolk St.

420 Norfolk Street · (617) 520-4772
Location

420 Norfolk Street, Boston, MA 02124
Franklin Field South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

This is an amazing, bright sunny 3rd floor apartment with tons of windows.This apartment is over 1300sq ft. featuring 3 large bedrooms 1 bathroom. The living room opens into the large dining room area. The unit features new floors throughout with extra large bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances and cabinets. This apartment is only 1 block from Morton Street Commuter Rail Station (Fairmont Line) making the commute to South Station only 19 minutes! Note - Photos of similar unit (new photos coming soon) Rent Includes - Water Only (tenant is responsible for all utilities) In addition, this apartment is in central location for public transportation there are several bus lines right outside, plus Morton Street Commuter line is just 1-2 blocks away. Nearby Transportation Bus: 21, Morton St @ Norfolk St (0.04 mi) Bus: 28, Blue Hill Ave @ Woolson St (0.28 mi) Bus: 26, Norfolk St @ Morton St (0.02 mi) Rail: Fairmount Line, Morton Street (0.08 mi) For more information call Jannelle Richardson at Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Commonwealth 617-520-4772 or email at jannellerichardsonreATgmail

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Norfolk St. have any available units?
420 Norfolk St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 420 Norfolk St. currently offering any rent specials?
420 Norfolk St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Norfolk St. pet-friendly?
No, 420 Norfolk St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 420 Norfolk St. offer parking?
No, 420 Norfolk St. does not offer parking.
Does 420 Norfolk St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Norfolk St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Norfolk St. have a pool?
No, 420 Norfolk St. does not have a pool.
Does 420 Norfolk St. have accessible units?
No, 420 Norfolk St. does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Norfolk St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Norfolk St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Norfolk St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Norfolk St. does not have units with air conditioning.
