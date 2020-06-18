415 Massachusetts Ave Apt 3B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils internet access

3B Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!!! Great pet friendly building, on Mass Ave close to Whole Foods, Orange Line, NEU, and all the great restaurants of the South End. Unit is the entire 2nd floor, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen has dishwasher, laundry on first floor. Brownstone located in the South End of Boston close to Symphony, Back Bay, and Fenway. Very convenient to area hospitals such as Boston University Medical Center, Longwood medical, MFA, Northeastern, and all major transportation. A block away from the Mass Ave T stop, and a few more from Hynes Convention T stop.



(RLNE5762535)