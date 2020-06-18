All apartments in Boston
415 Massachusetts Ave Apt 3B
415 Massachusetts Ave Apt 3B

415 Massachusetts Ave · (617) 875-3436
Location

415 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. Sep 1

$2,975

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3B Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!!! Great pet friendly building, on Mass Ave close to Whole Foods, Orange Line, NEU, and all the great restaurants of the South End. Unit is the entire 2nd floor, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen has dishwasher, laundry on first floor. Brownstone located in the South End of Boston close to Symphony, Back Bay, and Fenway. Very convenient to area hospitals such as Boston University Medical Center, Longwood medical, MFA, Northeastern, and all major transportation. A block away from the Mass Ave T stop, and a few more from Hynes Convention T stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

