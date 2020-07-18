All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:30 PM

415 E 5th Street

415 East Fifth Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 East Fifth Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sept 1 Move In. Lovely, SUNNY 2 bed 1 bath 2 BONUS Rooms. Work from home? Perfect office space at the top of the spiral staircase. Quiet East Side Street. Gorgeous honey colored antique wide pine floors.. Eat in kitchen, top floor penthouse space. WOW Factor = Private ROOFDECK. Water views. Extra Storage space. Fresh paint. Laundry in the building. Private Entrance. Close to parks, beaches, Broadway shops, and bus-lines to downtown. Please note, one of the bedrooms is split. Meaning the bed goes in one room, your closet is down the hall. Perfect for couple that needs extra storage/closet space. Pets are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 E 5th Street have any available units?
415 E 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 E 5th Street have?
Some of 415 E 5th Street's amenities include pet friendly, extra storage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 E 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 E 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 415 E 5th Street offer parking?
No, 415 E 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 E 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 415 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 415 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 E 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
