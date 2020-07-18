415 E 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sept 1 Move In. Lovely, SUNNY 2 bed 1 bath 2 BONUS Rooms. Work from home? Perfect office space at the top of the spiral staircase. Quiet East Side Street. Gorgeous honey colored antique wide pine floors.. Eat in kitchen, top floor penthouse space. WOW Factor = Private ROOFDECK. Water views. Extra Storage space. Fresh paint. Laundry in the building. Private Entrance. Close to parks, beaches, Broadway shops, and bus-lines to downtown. Please note, one of the bedrooms is split. Meaning the bed goes in one room, your closet is down the hall. Perfect for couple that needs extra storage/closet space. Pets are negotiable.