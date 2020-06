Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities lobby

Move right in to this immaculate Back Bay building. From the well manicured front garden to the grand lobby, this is a place you ll be proud to call home. This parlor level studio home features high ceilings, beautiful moldings, and an ornamental fireplace. Heat, hot water, and electricity are all included in the rent. Laundry is located in the building. null



Terms: One year lease