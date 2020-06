Amenities

Available 7/1 Ground Level One Bed in Beautiful Bldg next to to Forest Hills T Station on South St. Carpet, Heat and Hot Water included, Laundry on site and parking available for $145. per month off street. Great location between Orange Line and JP Licks down the block. Paved pedestrian path all the way to Ruggles station at Northeastern Univ. Arboretum walking distance too! Plenty of green. Call us!



Terms: One year lease