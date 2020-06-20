All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 4 Montcalm Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
4 Montcalm Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

4 Montcalm Ave.

4 Montcalm Avenue · (617) 821-2914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4 Montcalm Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large and bright 3 bed 1 bath is situated on a quiet street near St. Elizabeths Hospital, Brighton center and a short distance to Oak Square. This spacious top floor unit features an eat in kitchen, large back porch, ample closet and storage space, laundry in the basement and three well sized bedrooms that can all easily accommodate a queen sized bed, night stands and dresser. There is one garage parking spot for rent ($100) per month and street parking is easy with a permit. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Make this your home today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Montcalm Ave. have any available units?
4 Montcalm Ave. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Montcalm Ave. have?
Some of 4 Montcalm Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Montcalm Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4 Montcalm Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Montcalm Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4 Montcalm Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 4 Montcalm Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4 Montcalm Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4 Montcalm Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Montcalm Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Montcalm Ave. have a pool?
No, 4 Montcalm Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4 Montcalm Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4 Montcalm Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Montcalm Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Montcalm Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4 Montcalm Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity