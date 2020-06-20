4 Montcalm Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This large and bright 3 bed 1 bath is situated on a quiet street near St. Elizabeths Hospital, Brighton center and a short distance to Oak Square. This spacious top floor unit features an eat in kitchen, large back porch, ample closet and storage space, laundry in the basement and three well sized bedrooms that can all easily accommodate a queen sized bed, night stands and dresser. There is one garage parking spot for rent ($100) per month and street parking is easy with a permit. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Make this your home today!



Terms: One year lease