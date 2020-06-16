All apartments in Boston
38 Dudley St.
38 Dudley St.

38 Dudley Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Dudley Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Price and availability

Amenities

cats allowed
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
SHORT-TERM FURNISHED RENTAL - Open concept living area on first floor, featuring generous breakfast bar, dining table, fully-stocked kitchen, and more - Professional interior design - Plant wall in 2nd bedroom is a touch we just adore - Free in-unit laundry available - Extra luxury rollaway bed available for larger groups - Free on-street parking - All beds feature Tempurpedic-quality mattresses and silky, high thread count linens. - All bathrooms are immaculate and include essential toiletries and stacks of plush cotton towels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Dudley St. have any available units?
38 Dudley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 38 Dudley St. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Dudley St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Dudley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Dudley St. is pet friendly.
Does 38 Dudley St. offer parking?
No, 38 Dudley St. does not offer parking.
Does 38 Dudley St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Dudley St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Dudley St. have a pool?
No, 38 Dudley St. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Dudley St. have accessible units?
No, 38 Dudley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Dudley St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Dudley St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Dudley St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Dudley St. does not have units with air conditioning.
