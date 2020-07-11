351 Dorchester St.

Amenities

Spacious furnished one-bedroom condo for rent just a short block to the Red Line. The unit boasts a versatile layout, 9+ foot ceilings and oversized windows with exposures on three sides. The kitchen features granite counters, travertine backsplash and stainless appliances. A bonus room off of the kitchen is ideal for a dining area or office. The updated bathroom has a granite vanity and shower/tub combo. There is also deeded storage, built-in shelving, an exclusive-use patio and free washer/dryer. Ideal location for commuters: in addition to proximity to the T, there is easy access to I-93. Enjoy the plentiful neighborhood amenities - Carson Beach is just a half-mile away, with the new Washington Village development, South Bay and Southie bars/restaurants all close-by



Terms: One year lease