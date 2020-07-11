All apartments in Boston
351 Dorchester St.

351 Dorchester Street · (518) 423-0309
Location

351 Dorchester Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious furnished one-bedroom condo for rent just a short block to the Red Line. The unit boasts a versatile layout, 9+ foot ceilings and oversized windows with exposures on three sides. The kitchen features granite counters, travertine backsplash and stainless appliances. A bonus room off of the kitchen is ideal for a dining area or office. The updated bathroom has a granite vanity and shower/tub combo. There is also deeded storage, built-in shelving, an exclusive-use patio and free washer/dryer. Ideal location for commuters: in addition to proximity to the T, there is easy access to I-93. Enjoy the plentiful neighborhood amenities - Carson Beach is just a half-mile away, with the new Washington Village development, South Bay and Southie bars/restaurants all close-by

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Dorchester St. have any available units?
351 Dorchester St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Dorchester St. have?
Some of 351 Dorchester St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Dorchester St. currently offering any rent specials?
351 Dorchester St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Dorchester St. pet-friendly?
No, 351 Dorchester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 351 Dorchester St. offer parking?
No, 351 Dorchester St. does not offer parking.
Does 351 Dorchester St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Dorchester St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Dorchester St. have a pool?
No, 351 Dorchester St. does not have a pool.
Does 351 Dorchester St. have accessible units?
No, 351 Dorchester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Dorchester St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Dorchester St. does not have units with dishwashers.
