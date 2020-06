Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Four bedroom apartment for rent in the heart of Allston Village., near Packard's Corner. Walk to restaurants, bars, retail shops, the B Line, and Coolidge Corner. Star Market, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods nearby. Modern eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout the living spacious. Awesome deck. Two full baths. Laundry in building. Close to the Green Line's B Train. Close to Boston University West, downtown Boston, and Cambridge.