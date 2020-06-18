Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

34 East Springfield Street Apt #5A, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Renovated Top Floor 2 Bedroom in Classic South End Brownstone Available July 1, Aug 1 or Sep 1 start date - flexible start! * 2 Large bedrooms with great closet space * PRIVATE roof deck * Around the corner from Boston Medical Center * Hardwood Floors * Granite Countertops * Stainless appliances * Dishwasher/disposal * Laundry in building * Exposed Brick Sorry: no smoking. Pets negotiable on a case by case basis. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584878 ]