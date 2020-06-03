All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 332 Bunker Hill St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
332 Bunker Hill St.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

332 Bunker Hill St.

332 Bunker Hill Street · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Medford Street - The Neck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

332 Bunker Hill Street, Boston, MA 02129
Medford Street - The Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
* Newer 200 sq ft Private Deck off living room with spectacular skyline view * Quiet space with professionals occupying all 5 units within the building * Hardwood floors throughout * Working fireplace * Electric grill available for use * Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, convection oven/stove) * Garbage disposal * Newer high efficiency hot water heater, furnace, central A/C * Free laundry and storage in the building * 10 minute walk to the orange line 'T' (Community College stop) * 20 minute walk to North End/Financial District * Multiple bus line stops within blocks * Beautiful park across the street (great for dogs) with basketball courts and city pool * Pet friendly

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Bunker Hill St. have any available units?
332 Bunker Hill St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Bunker Hill St. have?
Some of 332 Bunker Hill St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Bunker Hill St. currently offering any rent specials?
332 Bunker Hill St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Bunker Hill St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Bunker Hill St. is pet friendly.
Does 332 Bunker Hill St. offer parking?
No, 332 Bunker Hill St. does not offer parking.
Does 332 Bunker Hill St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Bunker Hill St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Bunker Hill St. have a pool?
Yes, 332 Bunker Hill St. has a pool.
Does 332 Bunker Hill St. have accessible units?
No, 332 Bunker Hill St. does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Bunker Hill St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Bunker Hill St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 332 Bunker Hill St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity