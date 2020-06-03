332 Bunker Hill St.

Amenities

* Newer 200 sq ft Private Deck off living room with spectacular skyline view * Quiet space with professionals occupying all 5 units within the building * Hardwood floors throughout * Working fireplace * Electric grill available for use * Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, convection oven/stove) * Garbage disposal * Newer high efficiency hot water heater, furnace, central A/C * Free laundry and storage in the building * 10 minute walk to the orange line 'T' (Community College stop) * 20 minute walk to North End/Financial District * Multiple bus line stops within blocks * Beautiful park across the street (great for dogs) with basketball courts and city pool * Pet friendly



Terms: One year lease