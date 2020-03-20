33 Newcastle Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Modern Brighton 4 bedroom 3 bath with all of the amenities that you want and need! Charming kitchen new cabinets with dishwasher/disposal, laundry in unit, new vanities, tiled baths, shiny hardwood floors and so much more! Lovely neighborhood location with yard space but also easy access to multiple bus routes. Storrow Drive and the Mass Pike are just minutes away! Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease