33 Newcastle Rd.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

33 Newcastle Rd.

33 Newcastle Road · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Newcastle Road, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Modern Brighton 4 bedroom 3 bath with all of the amenities that you want and need! Charming kitchen new cabinets with dishwasher/disposal, laundry in unit, new vanities, tiled baths, shiny hardwood floors and so much more! Lovely neighborhood location with yard space but also easy access to multiple bus routes. Storrow Drive and the Mass Pike are just minutes away! Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Newcastle Rd. have any available units?
33 Newcastle Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Newcastle Rd. have?
Some of 33 Newcastle Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Newcastle Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Newcastle Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Newcastle Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 33 Newcastle Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 33 Newcastle Rd. offer parking?
No, 33 Newcastle Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 33 Newcastle Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Newcastle Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Newcastle Rd. have a pool?
No, 33 Newcastle Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Newcastle Rd. have accessible units?
No, 33 Newcastle Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Newcastle Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Newcastle Rd. has units with dishwashers.
