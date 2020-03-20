30 Polk St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction parking gym furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking new construction

PET FRIENDLY Brand New construction! Sleek, new, modern living in Charlestown, the heart of one of Boston's most desirable neighborhoods! Located only minutes from local attractions such as Bunker Hill Monument, the Gas Light District, City Square & the Navy Yard, this boutique condo with top-tier finishes includes an array of amenities: newly furnished roof deck with gills & electricity and a small fitness studio with Peloton equipment. This home consists of 1 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms, open kitchen and private outdoor roof deck, exclusive to this unit only! This property features luxurious finishes such as, custom cabinets, quartz counters, marble backsplash, and a suite of luxury high-end appliances. Parking normally available for rent! Pets considered and negotiable.



Terms: One year lease