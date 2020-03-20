All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:31 PM

30 Polk St.

30 Polk Street · (617) 206-3333
Location

30 Polk Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
new construction
PET FRIENDLY Brand New construction! Sleek, new, modern living in Charlestown, the heart of one of Boston's most desirable neighborhoods! Located only minutes from local attractions such as Bunker Hill Monument, the Gas Light District, City Square & the Navy Yard, this boutique condo with top-tier finishes includes an array of amenities: newly furnished roof deck with gills & electricity and a small fitness studio with Peloton equipment. This home consists of 1 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms, open kitchen and private outdoor roof deck, exclusive to this unit only! This property features luxurious finishes such as, custom cabinets, quartz counters, marble backsplash, and a suite of luxury high-end appliances. Parking normally available for rent! Pets considered and negotiable.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Polk St. have any available units?
30 Polk St. has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Polk St. have?
Some of 30 Polk St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Polk St. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Polk St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Polk St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Polk St. is pet friendly.
Does 30 Polk St. offer parking?
Yes, 30 Polk St. does offer parking.
Does 30 Polk St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Polk St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Polk St. have a pool?
No, 30 Polk St. does not have a pool.
Does 30 Polk St. have accessible units?
No, 30 Polk St. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Polk St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Polk St. does not have units with dishwashers.
