Amenities

hardwood floors clubhouse fireplace courtyard

Garrison Square luxury apartments in Back Bay offer the very finest in contemporary, high tone sophistication and elegance in a desirable Boston neighborhood. From the rooftop lounge to the intimate courtyard gardens, its clear: this Oasis in the City is a special place to call home. From the sensuous and stately wood burning fireplace, to the high-end kitchen, satin wood flooring, and spacious closets, each apartment at Garrison Square defines perfection.