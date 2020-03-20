280 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

"JUST LISTED!" "COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LARGE & SUNNY 1 BEDROOM on COMMONWEALTH AVENUE in BOSTON'S HISTORIC BACK BAY"! This Upper floor Condominium in Elevator building boasts many amenities. It has a "Fireplace", "High ceilings", "Hardwood floors", "Central air conditioning", "Bosch dishwasher / disposal", great closet and storage space including a "huge walk in closet" in bedroom! Building also boasts a very large "turn of the Century entrance and foyer with gorgeous staircase", "Huge roof deck with Spectacular City Views", Laundry facilities and large indoor Bicycle room! No smoking! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020 ***EXCLUSIVELY LISTED (No other agents has this listing) FOR MORE INFORMATION OR APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR TEXT KEVIN AT K. C. LAWN REAL ESTATE 617-851-6262 or OR EMAIL ME AT KCLAWNRE@HOTMAIL.COM Boston Brownstone with "gorgeous roof deck". "turn of the century foyer", "elevator", "bicycle room" and "laundry facilities"!



Terms: One year lease