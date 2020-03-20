All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 280 Commonwealth Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
280 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

280 Commonwealth Ave.

280 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 851-6262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

280 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
"JUST LISTED!" "COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LARGE & SUNNY 1 BEDROOM on COMMONWEALTH AVENUE in BOSTON'S HISTORIC BACK BAY"! This Upper floor Condominium in Elevator building boasts many amenities. It has a "Fireplace", "High ceilings", "Hardwood floors", "Central air conditioning", "Bosch dishwasher / disposal", great closet and storage space including a "huge walk in closet" in bedroom! Building also boasts a very large "turn of the Century entrance and foyer with gorgeous staircase", "Huge roof deck with Spectacular City Views", Laundry facilities and large indoor Bicycle room! No smoking! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020 ***EXCLUSIVELY LISTED (No other agents has this listing) FOR MORE INFORMATION OR APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR TEXT KEVIN AT K. C. LAWN REAL ESTATE 617-851-6262 or OR EMAIL ME AT KCLAWNRE@HOTMAIL.COM Boston Brownstone with "gorgeous roof deck". "turn of the century foyer", "elevator", "bicycle room" and "laundry facilities"!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
280 Commonwealth Ave. has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 280 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
280 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 280 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 280 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 280 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 280 Commonwealth Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity