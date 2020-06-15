All apartments in Boston
260 Grove St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

260 Grove St.

260 Grove Street · (617) 487-8285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 Grove Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cheap 1 Bed in West Roxbury with heat and hot water included. Parking included. Built-in AC. To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/find-me-a-place Easy commutes to 90/95/128/16/20/30/60/9 and Newtonville, Harvard Square, Boston University, MIT, West Newton, Chestnut Hill, Auburndale, Cambridge, Watertown Square, Waltham, Belmont, Arlington, Wellesley, Needham, Brookline, Harvard, MIT, Boston College, Back Bay, Copley, Allston, Brighton, Oak Square, etc

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Grove St. have any available units?
260 Grove St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Grove St. have?
Some of 260 Grove St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Grove St. currently offering any rent specials?
260 Grove St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Grove St. pet-friendly?
No, 260 Grove St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 260 Grove St. offer parking?
Yes, 260 Grove St. does offer parking.
Does 260 Grove St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Grove St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Grove St. have a pool?
No, 260 Grove St. does not have a pool.
Does 260 Grove St. have accessible units?
No, 260 Grove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Grove St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Grove St. does not have units with dishwashers.
